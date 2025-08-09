Promising Defense Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 6th

Get alerts:

Citigroup, Boeing, Celestica, GE Aerospace, and Northrop Grumman are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or supply military equipment, weapons systems, aerospace vehicles and related services to government defense agencies. Because their revenues depend largely on government defense budgets and geopolitical tensions, their performance tends to correlate with shifts in national security policy and global conflict dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE C traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.32. 5,814,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,877,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.15.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.48. 1,631,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,543,219. The company has a market cap of $170.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.57. Boeing has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

CLS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.77. 1,498,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,334. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.80. Celestica has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $214.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.95 and its 200 day moving average is $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE:GE traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.37. 1,011,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,132,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.92. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $591.44. 397,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.15. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $594.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.98.

