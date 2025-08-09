Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 7th

Get alerts:

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, NVE, Nano Dimension, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Clene, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the research, development or commercialization of materials, devices or systems engineered at the nanometer scale. These firms harness the unique physical, chemical and biological properties that emerge when matter is manipulated atom-by-atom or molecule-by-molecule. Investing in nanotechnology stocks offers exposure to innovations in fields such as electronics, healthcare and advanced materials. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average of $125.66. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $228.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.75. The stock had a trading volume of 54,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,008. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $129.84 and a 12-month high of $241.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.44.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NASDAQ:NVEC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.53. 30,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,771. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $297.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.19. NVE has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

NASDAQ NNDM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,968. The stock has a market cap of $294.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.13. Nano Dimension has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

BDRX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.78. 27,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $163.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of CLNN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,287. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.55. Clene has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Clene (CLNNW)

NASDAQ CLNNW traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 1,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,482. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Clene has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

