Promising Video Game Stocks To Watch Today – August 7th

Get alerts:

Walmart, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Target are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, publishing, distributing or supporting video games and related hardware or services. By buying and selling these stocks on exchanges, investors gain exposure to the growth, trends and profitability of the video game industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,720,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,108,879. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $821.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,218. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $245.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.57. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.53. 2,628,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,943,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Featured Articles