Q3 Earnings Estimate for LMAT Issued By Barrington Research

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of LMAT opened at $92.28 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $71.42 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $9,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,727,003 shares in the company, valued at $161,492,050.53. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,907,857 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

