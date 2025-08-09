Q3 Earnings Forecast for Amplitude Issued By DA Davidson

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Amplitude in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amplitude’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amplitude from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of AMPL opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.54. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amplitude by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 33.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 45,828.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amplitude by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 8,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $106,189.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,152 shares in the company, valued at $988,608.48. This trade represents a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erica Schultz sold 26,394 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $329,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,325. This represents a 22.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,911 shares of company stock worth $571,352 in the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Featured Articles

