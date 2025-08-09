Q3 Earnings Forecast for NFI Group Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NFI Group in a report issued on Monday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

NFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$22.00 target price on NFI Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.80.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$18.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.05. NFI Group has a one year low of C$9.83 and a one year high of C$19.90.

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

