Q3 Earnings Forecast for Parkland Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PKI. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Parkland from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.82.

Parkland Stock Performance

TSE:PKI opened at C$38.14 on Thursday. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$30.09 and a twelve month high of C$40.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.68. The firm has a market cap of C$6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Parkland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.88%.

About Parkland

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

