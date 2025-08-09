Q3 Earnings Forecast for TransAlta Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report released on Monday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TAC. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransAlta

TransAlta Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $12.10 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TransAlta by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,462,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,813,000 after buying an additional 10,957,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,385,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969,037 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in TransAlta by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,255,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,900 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its stake in TransAlta by 373.2% in the fourth quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 2,323,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its position in TransAlta by 138.0% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,680,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 974,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.24%.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.