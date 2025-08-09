Q3 EPS Estimate for Ag Growth International Cut by Analyst

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AFN. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.71.

TSE:AFN opened at C$42.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.93. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$30.81 and a 52 week high of C$57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The stock has a market cap of C$811.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

