Q3 EPS Estimate for Magna International Decreased by Analyst

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) – Raymond James Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magna International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Veritas raised Magna International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cfra Research raised Magna International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Magna International from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Magna International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.00.

TSE MG opened at C$58.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$43.25 and a twelve month high of C$66.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$54.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.07%.

Magna International prides itself on a highly entrepreneurial culture and a corporate constitution that outlines distribution of profits to various stakeholders. This automotive supplier’s product groups include exteriors, interiors, seating, roof systems, body and chassis, powertrain, vision and electronic systems, closure systems, electric vehicle systems, tooling and engineering, and contracted vehicle assembly.

