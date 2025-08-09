Q3 EPS Estimates for Grocery Outlet Cut by Analyst

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

GO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.6%

GO stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.27. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 213.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

