Q3 EPS Estimates for TSE:TVK Cut by National Bank Financial

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of TerraVest Industries in a research report issued on Monday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TerraVest Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TerraVest Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.39 EPS.

TVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$170.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$171.00 to C$176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins raised shares of TerraVest Industries to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TerraVest Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$187.75.

Shares of TSE:TVK opened at C$158.30 on Thursday. TerraVest Industries has a 52 week low of C$75.44 and a 52 week high of C$176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$167.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$147.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

In other news, Director Dustin Haw sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.35, for a total value of C$9,801,000.00. Also, Director Charles Pellerin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.10, for a total transaction of C$2,311,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $17,230,544. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service.

