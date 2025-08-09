Q3 EPS Forecast for Advantage Energy Lowered by Analyst

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Advantage Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.50 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAVVF. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

