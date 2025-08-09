Q3 EPS Forecast for SoFi Technologies Decreased by Analyst

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, August 4th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOFI. Stephens started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

SOFI stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.93. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 147,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 289,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,422.62. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,181 shares of company stock worth $4,043,240. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

