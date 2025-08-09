Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Recruit and FactSet Research Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruit 0 0 1 0 3.00 FactSet Research Systems 3 6 0 0 1.67

Valuation & Earnings

FactSet Research Systems has a consensus price target of $444.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.22%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Recruit.

This table compares Recruit and FactSet Research Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruit $23.36 billion 3.89 $2.70 billion $0.85 13.67 FactSet Research Systems $2.20 billion 6.56 $537.13 million $13.84 27.62

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than FactSet Research Systems. Recruit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Recruit has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Recruit pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. FactSet Research Systems pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Recruit pays out 2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FactSet Research Systems pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FactSet Research Systems has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. FactSet Research Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Recruit and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruit 12.00% 25.24% 15.29% FactSet Research Systems 23.30% 31.59% 15.37%

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Recruit on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Matching & Solutions segment offers HR solutions that support business clients’ recruiting and hiring activities and individual users’ job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. This segment also provides marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others, as well as SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in more than 60 countries. The company was formerly known as Recruit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2012. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

