Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CRNT FY2025 Earnings

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Ceragon Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ceragon Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

CRNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 590,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 139,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

