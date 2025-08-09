Reviewing Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) and Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) and Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anhui Conch Cement and Monarch Cement”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anhui Conch Cement $12.66 billion N/A $1.12 billion $1.11 13.69 Monarch Cement $268.05 million 3.14 $66.05 million $14.22 16.18

Volatility and Risk

Anhui Conch Cement has higher revenue and earnings than Monarch Cement. Anhui Conch Cement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monarch Cement, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Anhui Conch Cement has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monarch Cement has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Anhui Conch Cement and Monarch Cement, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anhui Conch Cement 0 0 0 1 4.00 Monarch Cement 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Anhui Conch Cement and Monarch Cement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anhui Conch Cement 9.56% 4.26% 3.38% Monarch Cement 20.30% 13.45% 11.93%

Dividends

Anhui Conch Cement pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Monarch Cement pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Anhui Conch Cement pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monarch Cement pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Monarch Cement beats Anhui Conch Cement on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services. The company manufactures and sells cement packaging products, concrete products, and refractory materials; and develops and sells profile and related products, as well as exports clinker and cement products. In addition, it engages in investment and trading, and selling aggregates. Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

About Monarch Cement

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies. The company sells its products principally in the State of Kansas, the State of Iowa, southeast Nebraska, western Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and northern Oklahoma. The Monarch Cement Company was founded in 1908 and is based in Humboldt, Kansas.

