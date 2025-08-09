Reviewing Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) & PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) and PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gafisa and PulteGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gafisa 0 0 0 0 0.00 PulteGroup 0 5 9 1 2.73

PulteGroup has a consensus target price of $134.1538, indicating a potential upside of 10.29%. Given PulteGroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PulteGroup is more favorable than Gafisa.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gafisa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PulteGroup $17.95 billion 1.34 $3.08 billion $13.38 9.09

This table compares Gafisa and PulteGroup”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PulteGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of PulteGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Gafisa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of PulteGroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Gafisa has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PulteGroup has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gafisa and PulteGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gafisa N/A N/A N/A PulteGroup 15.50% 21.01% 14.73%

Summary

PulteGroup beats Gafisa on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gafisa

(Get Free Report)

Gafisa S.A. operates as a development and construction company under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company is involved in residential, commercial, and hotel projects. It also provides technical consultancy services, and real estate management and construction services to third parties. Gafisa S.A. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names. In addition, the company arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. PulteGroup, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

