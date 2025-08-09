Reviewing Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) and Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.0% of Massimo Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Massimo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group -39.45% -6.82% -5.21% Massimo Group -2.21% -6.88% -2.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Massimo Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $127.57 million 0.76 -$50.50 million ($0.58) -1.97 Massimo Group $111.21 million 1.15 $1.76 million ($0.05) -61.80

Massimo Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kandi Technologies Group. Massimo Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kandi Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Massimo Group has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Massimo Group beats Kandi Technologies Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace. Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and is based in Garland, Texas.

