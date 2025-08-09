Reviewing Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) & BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) and BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get Pacific Health Care Organization alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and BrightSpring Health Services”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $6.07 million 2.21 $880,000.00 $0.10 10.50 BrightSpring Health Services $11.27 billion 0.33 -$18.06 million $0.31 67.03

Profitability

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrightSpring Health Services. Pacific Health Care Organization is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrightSpring Health Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and BrightSpring Health Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 21.18% 11.76% 11.09% BrightSpring Health Services 0.55% 9.29% 2.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Health Care Organization and BrightSpring Health Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSpring Health Services 0 1 10 0 2.91

BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus target price of $25.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 23.52%. Given BrightSpring Health Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrightSpring Health Services is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSpring Health Services has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BrightSpring Health Services beats Pacific Health Care Organization on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services. It serves insurers, third party administrators, self-administered employers, municipalities, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Irvine, California.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. It serves patients through clinical providers and pharmacists. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Parent Holdings Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. in May 2021. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.