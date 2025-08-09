Roth Capital Comments on InPlay Oil’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:IPO)

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for InPlay Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst C. True now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on InPlay Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th.

IPO opened at C$10.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. InPlay Oil has a one year low of C$6.54 and a one year high of C$13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$979.45 million, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 2.37.

The company also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,014.0%. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is 85.93%.

InPlay Oil Corp is oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations are focused on a concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta.

