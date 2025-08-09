Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.21 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 23,328 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $192.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NVDA opened at $182.67 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,687,440 shares of company stock valued at $862,095,782 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.