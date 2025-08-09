Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,202,000 shares, anincreaseof55.5% from the June 30th total of 1,416,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shimao Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SIOPF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Shimao Group has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.
