Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,202,000 shares, anincreaseof55.5% from the June 30th total of 1,416,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shimao Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SIOPF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Shimao Group has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Shimao Group

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in the People’s Republic of China. The company develops and invests residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; management services; and property management activities.

