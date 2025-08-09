Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 200.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,249 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,350,000. Goodlander Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $8,295,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,233,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,415,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,577 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 519.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 883,662 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 1.0%

SHLS opened at $4.72 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $789.09 million, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.90 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHLS

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.