Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Increases By 56.9%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,000 shares, anincreaseof56.9% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ AGNCP opened at $25.30 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.5826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

