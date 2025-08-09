Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Expands By 54.2%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 79,700 shares, anincreaseof54.2% from the June 30th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 594,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 594,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,836,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ FTGC opened at $24.81 on Friday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

