Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Expands By 54.2%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 79,700 shares, anincreaseof54.2% from the June 30th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 594,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 594,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,836,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.1%
NASDAQ FTGC opened at $24.81 on Friday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
