Short Interest in Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Expands By 55.9%

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,600 shares, anincreaseof55.9% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Medaro Mining Price Performance
MEDAF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Medaro Mining has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.34.
Medaro Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medaro Mining
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Receive News & Ratings for Medaro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medaro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.