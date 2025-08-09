SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SiBone in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SiBone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SiBone in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

SiBone Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. SiBone has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. SiBone had a negative net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SiBone will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiBone

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $91,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 217,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,210.52. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $105,479.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 490,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,569,336.63. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,218 shares of company stock worth $1,121,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiBone

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiBone in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SiBone by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SiBone by 20,352.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SiBone by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SiBone by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SiBone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

