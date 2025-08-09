Sidoti Csr Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for STKS

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for ONE Group Hospitality in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for ONE Group Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 69.82% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $203.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STKS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Noble Financial raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of STKS stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Group Hospitality

In related news, insider David Kanen sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $752,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,823,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,350.20. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 350,091 shares of company stock worth $1,669,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 430.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 67,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

