Sidoti Csr Issues Negative Outlook for CVGI Earnings

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $171.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.63 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

