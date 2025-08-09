Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIEGY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Siemens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Siemens Price Performance

SIEGY opened at $135.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average of $119.64. The company has a market capitalization of $216.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. Siemens has a 1-year low of $84.82 and a 1-year high of $136.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. Siemens had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Equities analysts expect that Siemens will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Featured Stories

