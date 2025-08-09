Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Down 9% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) fell 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.86. 232,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 383,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19). Sinclair had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SBGI. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sinclair in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,740,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after buying an additional 36,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,945,000 after buying an additional 64,683 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,153,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,144,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after buying an additional 84,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair by 15.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 129,277 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Trading Down 3.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Further Reading

