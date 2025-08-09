Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.2778.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLX shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

TSLX stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.84. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $25.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.42 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 39.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 770.0%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

