SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKYT
SkyWater Technology Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 14,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $150,178.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 565,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,268.60. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 366,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $3,495,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,660,365 shares in the company, valued at $101,699,882.10. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 729,982 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,545. Company insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SkyWater Technology
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.