SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.26 million, a PE ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 14,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $150,178.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 565,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,268.60. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 366,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $3,495,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,660,365 shares in the company, valued at $101,699,882.10. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 729,982 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,545. Company insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

