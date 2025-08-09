Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

