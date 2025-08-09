Sony (NYSE:SONY) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 1190290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 14.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $189.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Sony by 536.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 97,130 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 435.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 582,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 473,700 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Sony by 87.0% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony by 386.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after buying an additional 729,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sony by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $164.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.91.

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

