South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on SOUHY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised South32 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas raised South32 to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

South32 stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. South32 has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $13.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

