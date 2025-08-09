Space Stocks To Consider – August 7th

Get alerts:

Alphabet, Airbnb, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that develop, manufacture or launch space-related technologies and services—ranging from satellite builders and launch providers to firms pursuing space tourism and in-orbit services. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growing commercial space economy, betting on advances in satellite broadband, Earth observation, deep-space exploration and related infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,121,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,873,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.12. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $11.40 on Thursday, reaching $119.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,215,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,047. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.27 and a 200-day moving average of $131.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $5.70 on Thursday, hitting $463.22. 3,301,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900,334. The company has a market capitalization of $999.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $483.07 and a 200 day moving average of $496.62. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $425.90 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

See Also