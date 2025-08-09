SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.20.

Several research firms recently commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPXC stock opened at $201.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $209.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.78.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In related news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,043,987.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,147.70. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

