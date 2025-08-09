SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given New GBX 190 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.56) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.83) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.30) to GBX 330 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SSP Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 231 ($3.11).

SSP Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 165.65 ($2.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.62, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 134.10 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 196.30 ($2.64). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 171.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 164.53.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. SSP Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities research analysts expect that SSP Group will post 13.1004016 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSP Group

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

