SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given New GBX 190 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.56) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.83) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.30) to GBX 330 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SSP Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 231 ($3.11).
SSP Group Stock Down 1.8%
SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. SSP Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities research analysts expect that SSP Group will post 13.1004016 earnings per share for the current year.
About SSP Group
SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.
