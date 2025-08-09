Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Steven Madden by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,002,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,135,000 after acquiring an additional 539,738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Steven Madden by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,217,000 after acquiring an additional 138,065 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,455,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after acquiring an additional 332,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,298,000 after acquiring an additional 384,979 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Steven Madden by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,452,000 after acquiring an additional 71,816 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

SHOO opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $556.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

