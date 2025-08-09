Stock Traders Buy High Volume of AppLovin Call Options (NASDAQ:APP)

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 135,980 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately114% compared to the average daily volume of 63,411 call options.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $12,294,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 70,889 shares in the company, valued at $25,069,185.96. This trade represents a 32.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.30, for a total transaction of $215,613.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,455.30. This trade represents a 12.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $455.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.43. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.06.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a $436.00 target price on shares of AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on APP

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.