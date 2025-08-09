Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 28,202 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately1,622% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,638 call options.

Get Grindr alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GRND shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Grindr from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Grindr from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Grindr in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grindr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GRND

Grindr Stock Performance

GRND opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. Grindr has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 132.07% and a negative net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grindr will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Grindr

In other news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 852,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $20,401,928.31. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,588,867 shares in the company, valued at $636,271,587.31. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Michael Gearon, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $11,855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,619,727 shares in the company, valued at $156,953,727.17. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,641,251 shares of company stock worth $110,831,024 in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grindr

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRND. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 838.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.