Streaming Stocks To Consider – August 7th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Walt Disney, Spotify Technology, Trade Desk, Figma, and Paramount Global are the seven Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of companies that deliver media or data directly to consumers over the internet—think video, music, gaming or live broadcasts—without requiring physical distribution. These companies typically monetize through subscription fees, advertising or pay-per-view models, making their stock performance highly sensitive to subscriber growth, content costs and overall digital engagement trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $180.77. 150,678,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,121,063. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $183.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

APP traded up $46.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $437.34. 20,655,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,215,580. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.59. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $66.16 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.43.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,458,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,890,293. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $20.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $687.45. 2,440,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $700.75 and a 200 day moving average of $627.08. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $319.07 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Trade Desk (TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.33. 18,619,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,119,404. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average of $74.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Figma (FIG)

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

Figma stock traded down $11.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.49. 13,945,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,850,469. Figma has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $142.92.

Paramount Global (PARA)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

PARA traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,579,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,478,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

