Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SUI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $135.00 price target on Sun Communities and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sun Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $137.86.

NYSE:SUI opened at $125.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $147.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Blau purchased 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.99 per share, with a total value of $432,433.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,665 shares in the company, valued at $432,433.35. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Sun Communities by 42.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,647,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,802 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,373,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,414,000 after buying an additional 3,811,528 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,549,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,429,000 after buying an additional 911,857 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $112,395,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 103.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,611,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,294,000 after buying an additional 820,422 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

