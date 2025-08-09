SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Up 13.3% on Strong Earnings

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY)’s share price shot up 13.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $5.88. 474,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 871,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $191.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

In other news, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

SunOpta Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 3,725.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 982,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 956,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after buying an additional 98,077 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 586,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 160,824 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $735.80 million, a P/E ratio of -104.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Further Reading

