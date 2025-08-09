SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Up 13.3% on Strong Earnings

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY)’s share price shot up 13.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $5.88. 474,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 871,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $191.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million.
Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta
In other news, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $735.80 million, a P/E ratio of -104.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.96.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
