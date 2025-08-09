Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $179.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Further Reading

