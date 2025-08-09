Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Tactile Systems Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair raised Tactile Systems Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

TCMD stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $273.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.96. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $78.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $29,034.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,163.34. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 248.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 683,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 487,392 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 137,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

