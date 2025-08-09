Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.3333.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $241.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $248.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

