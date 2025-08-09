Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Target’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

